July 18 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA :

* Cash: 42.4 million euros ($46.98 million) at June 30, 2016

* Revenue: 2.5 million euros in Q2

* During 2016, its strategy remains focused on developing its lead candidate, gnbac1, for multiple sclerosis indication and other autoimmune diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)