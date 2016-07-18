FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asknet sets aside 1.6 mln euros provision for potential retrospective tax payments in Norway
#IT Services & Consulting
July 18, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Asknet sets aside 1.6 mln euros provision for potential retrospective tax payments in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Asknet Ag :

* Half-Year report shows 1.6 million euros ($1.77 million) provision set aside for potential retrospective tax payments in Norway

* Setting aside of this amount has resulted in a loss amounting to half the company’s share capital effective June 30, 2016

* Company is not facing a going concern or liquidity risk

* Appointment of Tobias Kaulfuss to executive board has been extended until Dec. 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

