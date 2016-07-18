FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Niko Resources says is no longer in default of amended facilities agreement
July 18, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Niko Resources says is no longer in default of amended facilities agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd:

* Entered into an amendment to its senior term loan facilities agreement

* Company is no longer in default of amended facilities agreement or indenture

* Cash balance, projected cash flow from operating activities for FY 2017 expected to be sufficient to fund projected capital expenditures

* Not required to make interest payments under facilities agreement or indenture during term of amendments

* Says continued withholdings by Petrobangla of amounts will significantly impact co's ability to fund capital budgets for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
