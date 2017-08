July 18 (Reuters) - Nordex Explosives Ltd

* Nordex explosives announces epc transaction price increase to $0.18 and completion of definitive agreements

* Societe anonyme d'explosifs et de produits chimiques agreed to improve binding offer and to increase price per share it will pay to $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )