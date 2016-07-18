FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Par Pacific - Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Par Pacific - Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Unit entered into a consent decree with subsidiaries of Tesoro Corporation, United States Environmental Protection Agency

* Says Par Pacific estimates cost of compliance with consent decree to be approximately $30 million

* Tesoro to reimburse co for capital expenditures incurred for consent decree to extent related to acts, omissions prior to acquisition date

* Consent decree concerns alleged violations of Federal Clean Air Act by unit of Tesoro that occurred prior to acquisition of that entity by Par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

