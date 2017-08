July 18 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Lexicon announces the validation by the European Medicine Agency of the marketing authorization application for telotristat etiprate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome

* Telotristat etiprate has a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)