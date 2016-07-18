BRIEF-Super Micro Computer to report lower than expected revenue, EPS

July 18 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc :

* Company to report lower than expected revenue and EPS in Q4

* Anticipates that it will report non-GAAP operating expenses for fourth fiscal quarter between $57.9 million and $58.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $599.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company also announces $100 million stock repurchase program

* Now anticipates that it will report revenue for its Q4 of fiscal 2016 in range of $520 million to $524 million

* Also anticipates that its non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $0.15 to $0.17 in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)