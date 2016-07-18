FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matson Logistics to buy Span Alaska for $197.6 mln
July 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matson Logistics to buy Span Alaska for $197.6 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Matson Inc :

* Transaction valued at $197.6 million

* Transaction expected to be $0.10 to $0.12 accretive to annual eps, excluding one-time costs

* Transaction expected to be $0.10 to $0.12 accretive to annual eps

* Matson says after closings of transaction and notes, we expect our $400 million revolving credit facility to have approximately $345 million of unused capacity

* Expects to fund $197.6 million transaction at closing from available borrowings under its $400 million revolving credit facility

* In third and fourth quarters of 2016, expects one-time pre-tax transaction closing and integration costs to be about $4.0 to $5.0 million

* Matson logistics to acquire span alaska

* Matson inc says expects to fund transaction from available borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Says enters Into Agreement For $200 Mln 15-Year senior unsecured notes at 3.14% fixed rate

* Proceeds of notes are expected to be used to pay down company's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes

* Matson will not assume any span alaska debt in transaction.

* Expects business integration to be substantially complete by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

