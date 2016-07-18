BRIEF-Helix Biopharma announces deal with National Research Council of Canada

July 18 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix Biopharma announces agreement in principle with National Research Council of Canada to collaborate on various immuno-oncology initiatives

* Agreement spells out framework to enable Helix to finalize master agreement with NRC to develop new therapeutics for cancer immunotherapies

* Agreement allows for discussion on a potential license of antibody previously obtained from NRC under a material transfer agreement