a year ago
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma announces deal with National Research Council of Canada
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma announces deal with National Research Council of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix Biopharma announces agreement in principle with National Research Council of Canada to collaborate on various immuno-oncology initiatives

* Agreement spells out framework to enable Helix to finalize master agreement with NRC to develop new therapeutics for cancer immunotherapies

* Agreement allows for discussion on a potential license of antibody previously obtained from NRC under a material transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
