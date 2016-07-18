FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atico Mining produces 4.79 mln pounds of Cu in Q2
July 18, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atico Mining produces 4.79 mln pounds of Cu in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Atico Mining Corp :

* Qtrly production of 2,948 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 28% over q2 2015.

* "remain on target to meet our annual consolidated production guidance"

* Atico produces 4.79 million pounds of cu and 2,948 ounces of au in second quarter 2016

* Qtrly production of 4.79 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 65% over Q2 2015.

* Atico Mining Corp says qtrly production of 4.79 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 65% over Q2 2015

* Atico Mining Corp says qtrly average processed tonnes per day of 814, an increase of 41% over Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
