FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's On Turkey

* Moody's places Turkey's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade

* Despite coup's failure, considers occurrence reflection of broader political challenges in Turkey, as associated credit risks remain elevated

* Review driven by need to assess medium-term impact of failed coup on turkey's economic growth,policymaking institutions,external buffers

* Turkey continues to operate in a fragile financial and geopolitical environment and its external vulnerability is rising

* Coup has the potential to significantly affect the country's growth trajectory negatively, a risk that we will evaluate during the review.

* Placed on review for downgrade bond rating of Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama A.S., special purpose vehicle owned by republic of turkey

* Have lowered our 2016 forecast for growth to 3% and believe that risks are biased to the downside

* In moody's view, although the coup in Turkey failed, the event in itself will likely exacerbate challenges in all of these areas

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.