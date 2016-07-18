FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo expects Q3 revenue of $1,275 - $1,325 mln
July 18, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo expects Q3 revenue of $1,275 - $1,325 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc:

* Sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA $190 - $220 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP revenue $1,275 million - $1,325 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP operating income $65 - $95 million

* Sees FY revenue ex-TAC $3,400 - $3,600 million

* Sees FY GAAP revenue $4,900 - $5,100 million

* Sees Q3 revenue ex-TAC $840 - $880 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $700 million - $800 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $4.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY GAAP operating income $175 - $275 million

* Active headcount of 8,800 at q2, down approximately 2,100 year over year Source text - bit.ly/2a6P2Eu Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
