a year ago
BRIEF-NVR says entered into unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing
July 18, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NVR says entered into unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Nvr Inc :

* Says on July 15, 2016 entered into an unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing

* Unsecured credit agreement provides for aggregate revolving loan commitments of $200 million

* Under credit agreement, company may request increases of up to $300 million to facility in form of revolving loan commitments or term loans

* Credit agreement termination date is July 15, 2021 - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million sublimit for issuance of letters of credit and a $25 million sublimit for a swing line commitment Source text (bit.ly/29Q041s) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
