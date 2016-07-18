BRIEF-NVR says entered into unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing

July 18 (Reuters) - Nvr Inc :
* Says on July 15, 2016 entered into an unsecured credit agreement with Bank of America - SEC filing
* Unsecured credit agreement provides for aggregate revolving loan commitments of $200 million
* Under credit agreement, company may request increases of up to $300 million to facility in form of revolving loan commitments or term loans
* Credit agreement termination date is July 15, 2021 - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for a $100 million sublimit for issuance of letters of credit and a $25 million sublimit for a swing line commitment