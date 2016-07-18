FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-San Antonio Shoemakers notifies customers of computer intrusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - San Antonio Shoemakers:

* Notifies customers of computer intrusion and incident resolution

* Investigators determined that checkout systems used in US, Customer Service Center were infected with malicious software program

* Recently learned of computer intrusion that affected checkout systems at number of locations, may impact some of customers

* No evidence that other customer information, such as contact information, social security numbers or pins, was affected by incident

* Attack potentially put at risk payment cards used in purchases made at sas locations between dates of April 21 and June 13 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
