a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. Silica to buy regional frac sand producer for $210 mln
July 18, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica to buy regional frac sand producer for $210 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :

* U.S. Silica to acquire regional frac sand producer for $210 million

* Anticipates acquisition is expected to generate EPS accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

* Deal is accretive

* Company anticipates acquisition is expected to generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017.

* u.s. Silica holdings inc anticipates acquisition is expected to generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

Transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand (57%) and restricted stock (43%)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
