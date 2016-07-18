BRIEF-U.S. Silica to buy regional frac sand producer for $210 mln

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :

* U.S. Silica to acquire regional frac sand producer for $210 million

* Anticipates acquisition is expected to generate EPS accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

* Deal is accretive

* Company anticipates acquisition is expected to generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017.

* u.s. Silica holdings inc anticipates acquisition is expected to generate eps accretion of $0.20 to $0.30 in 2017

* Transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand (57%) and restricted stock (43%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)