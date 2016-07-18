FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q2 operating margin of about 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 8:40 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q2 operating margin of about 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Estimate our Q2 2016 operating margin will be approximately 22 percent, in line with our previous guidance

* Did see a slight quarter-to-quarter sequential year-over-year improvement in domestic TRASM for Q2

* Saw modest q-to-q sequential decline in non-ticket revenue per PFs in Q2, ending quarter with $51.32 in non-ticket revenue per PFs

* Sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon of $1.47

* Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) came in at low end of range contemplated in initial guidance for Q2

* Saw a modest quarter-to-quarter sequential decline in non-ticket revenue per PFs in Q2

* Says adjusted CASM ex-fuel for Q2 2016 is estimated to have decreased approximately 8 percent year over year Source text: (bit.ly/2a4a1Ig) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.