FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016

* Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16

* Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16

* Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production

* In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.