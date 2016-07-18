BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources announces Q2 production for Oyu Tolgoi mine

July 18 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 255,000 to 285,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2016

* Copper production in Q2'16 declined 10.3% over Q1'16

* Gold production in Q2'16 declined approximately 52% over Q1'16

* Turquoise Hill announces second quarter 2016 production

* In second half of 2016, lower gold production is expected as mining occurs in areas with reduced grades