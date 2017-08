July 18 (Reuters) - Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :

* 9.7 million units of company are being offered on a bought deal basis at price of C$1.45 per unit - SEC filing

* Golden Queen Mining says agreed to increase size of its previously announced bought deal financing from C$13 million to about C$14 million Source text: (bit.ly/2abytdk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)