BRIEF-Yahoo CEO Mayer says no announcement to share on strategic alternatives process - Conf Call

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "No announcement to share today on the strategic alternatives process" - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Deep into the process of evaluating proposals" - Conf Call

* Yahoo CEO Mayer says "Would certainly like to continue the partnership regardless of our strategic alternatives process" on Mozilla Partnership

* Yahoo Inc says if Mozilla doesn't want to continue the partnership, the agreement has certain mitigations to reduce exposure - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Will also be retiring Yahoo! Recommends and the legacy Yahoo! Messenger product by the end of Q3" - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Now running the company at the lowest cost structure and with smallest headcount in a decade" - Conf Call