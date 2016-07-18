FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yahoo CEO Mayer says no announcement to share on strategic alternatives process - Conf Call
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo CEO Mayer says no announcement to share on strategic alternatives process - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "No announcement to share today on the strategic alternatives process" - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Deep into the process of evaluating proposals" - Conf Call

* Yahoo CEO Mayer says "Would certainly like to continue the partnership regardless of our strategic alternatives process" on Mozilla Partnership

* Yahoo Inc says if Mozilla doesn't want to continue the partnership, the agreement has certain mitigations to reduce exposure - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Will also be retiring Yahoo! Recommends and the legacy Yahoo! Messenger product by the end of Q3" - Conf Call

* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer says "Now running the company at the lowest cost structure and with smallest headcount in a decade" - Conf Call Source - yhoo.it/2a4bsqk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
