July 19, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says policymakers fuelling China's mounting debt problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Fitch -

* Risks of asset quality and liquidity shocks to China's banking system will continue to grow longer that total leverage grows

* Likelihood of a full-blown crisis is mitigated by Chinese banks' strong domestic deposit base and sovereign support

* Likely central government resources to be necessary to supplement banks' existing means to resolve China's debt overhang

* Policymakers fuelling China's mounting debt problems

* Expects China's policy measures fuelling credit growth to continue, with policymakers' GDP targets suggesting credit growth will remain strong Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

