a year ago
BRIEF-DKSH Holding says Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO
#Switzerland Market Report
July 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DKSH Holding says Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* Board of directors proposes at annual general meeting in march 2017 that Joerg Wolle will replace Adrian T. Keller as chairman of board of directors

* Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO

* Most recently, Stefan Butz was Chief Executive Industry & Coo Europe/China with Intertek Group Plc in London

* Joerg wolle to become chairman of board of directors

* Wolle will replace Adrian t. Keller as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
