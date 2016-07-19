BRIEF-DKSH Holding says Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO

July 19 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :
* Board of directors proposes at annual general meeting in march 2017 that Joerg Wolle will replace Adrian T. Keller as chairman of board of directors
* Stefan P. Butz designated new CEO
* Most recently, Stefan Butz was Chief Executive Industry & Coo Europe/China with Intertek Group Plc in London
* Wolle will replace Adrian t. Keller as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)