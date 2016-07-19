FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Volvo Q2 core profit tops forecast, cuts N. America outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 19, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Volvo Q2 core profit tops forecast, cuts N. America outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - AB Volvo

* Q2 adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 6,130 mln vs year-ago 5,979 mln, corresponding to an operating margin of 7.8 pct vs year-ago 7.1 pct

* Reuters poll: Volvo Q2 adjusted operating income seen at SEK 5.64 bln

* Says Volvo CE continues to gain market shares in the heavy segment, particularly in Europe

* Q2 sales decreased by 7 pct to SEK 78.9 billion

* Repeats sees FY2016 European truck market of 290,000 units

* Sees FY2016 North American truck market of 240,000 units vs pvs forecast 250,000 units

* Repeats forecast for FY2016 brazilian truck market of 30,000 units

* Q2 trucks order intake 45,422 units vs mean forecast 49,034 units in Reuters poll

* Repeats FY2016 china construction equipment market seen contracting 5-15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.