BRIEF-Ericsson Q2 op profit below expectations, says to intensify activities to reduce cost of sales
#Communications Equipment
July 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ericsson Q2 op profit below expectations, says to intensify activities to reduce cost of sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

* Says 4g sales in mainland China and networks sales in North america were stable

* Q2 operating profit sek 2.8 bln vs mean forecast 3.0 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 sales 54 bln sek vs mean forecast 55 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 gross margin 32.3 pct vs mean forecast 32.3 pct in Reuters poll

* Says further actions are initiated to reduce cost, targeting a new annual run rate of operating expenses, excluding restructuring charges, of sek 53 b. In second half of 2017

* Says negative industry trends from q1 have intensified impacting demand for mobile broadband, especially in markets with a weak macro-economic environment

* Says cost and efficiency program targeting savings of sek 9 b. During 2017, is progressing according to plan

* Says in addition, we will reduce research and development investments in ip and capture efficiency gains from new company structure

* Says current sales trends and business mix are expected to prevail for second half of year

* Says given current industry trends, we will intensify our activities to reduce cost of sales and adapt our operations to a weaker mobile broadband market Source text for Eikon: For consensus, please double click on: Further company coverage:

