a year ago
BRIEF-Tomtom Q2 group revenue stable at 265 mln euros
July 19, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tomtom Q2 group revenue stable at 265 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Tomtom Nv :

* Q2 group revenue of 265 million euros ($293.36 million)(Q2 '15: 265 million euros)

* Q2 gross margin of 55 pct (Q2 '15: 51 pct)

* Q2 EBITDA of 44 million euros (Q2 '15: 28 million euros)

* Q2 net result of 12 million euros (Q2 '15: 3 million euros)

* Q2 adjusted net profit 23.2 million euros versus 12.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 adjusted EPS of 0.10 euros (Q2 '15: 0.05 euros)

* Q2 net cash position of 58 million euros (Q1 '16: 50 million euros)

* Q2 automotive revenue 34.9 million euros versus 26.0 million euros year ago

* Full year outlook reiterated

* For 2016 expect level of investment (both capex and opex) in our core technologies to be higher than in 2015

* Investing in advanced content and software for automotive industry and in our new map-making platform

* Reuters poll: Q2 revenue 267 million euros; operating profit 2.3 million euros; adjusted net profit 12.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

