July 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MHP Q2 poultry production volumes 149,935 tonnes, up 9 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Poultry production volumes in Q2 2016 increased by 9 pct to 149,935 tonnes

* As a result of an overall increase in poultry production volumes during Q2 of 2016 sales volume of chicken meat to external consumers increased to 148,870 tonnes, which is 4 pct higher than in Q2 2015

* Says in Q2 sales of sunflower oil increased by 3 pct to 81,690 tonnes compared to 79,030 tonnes in Q2 2015

* Says in Q2 sales volume of chicken meat to external consumers increased to 148,870 tonnes, which is 4 pct higher than in Q2 2015

* Through Q2 of 2016 average chicken meat price (both domestic and export) constituted 29.20 Ukrainian hryvnias per 1 kg of adjusted weight (excluding VAT), relatively stable compared to Q1 2016 and an increase of 5 pct year-on-year

* Says Charles Adriaenssen has resigned as chairman of board of directors for family reasons

* Says effective immediately John Rich has been named interim chairman of board of directors

* Says the board has begun a search for a permanent successor to Charles Adriaenssen and will consider both internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

