a year ago
BRIEF-Rooster Energy enters into second amendment
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rooster Energy enters into second amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Rooster Energy Ltd :

* Says announced that it has entered into a new decommissioning contract in Gulf of Mexico

* Agreed to enter into fixed price commodity swap agreements for a 24 month period, thru August 2018

* Rooster Energy enters into second amendment and waiver of note purchase agreement and announces decommissioning contract

* Notes will continue to bear interest at a rate equal to libor + 11.5% per annum (minimum of 13%) with interest payments due monthly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

