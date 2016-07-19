BRIEF-Moody's acquires full ownership of Korea Investors Service

July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp
* Acquires full ownership of Korea Investors Service
* Says terms of deal were not disclosed
* Deal is not expected to have significant impact on co's earnings per share for 2016 and will be funded from international cash on hand.
* KIS ratings will continue to operate as an independent affiliate of Moody's investors service
* Jae-Hong Lee, chief executive officer of KIS, will continue to lead company
