a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's acquires full ownership of Korea Investors Service
July 19, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's acquires full ownership of Korea Investors Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp

* Acquires full ownership of Korea Investors Service

* Says terms of deal were not disclosed

* Deal is not expected to have significant impact on co's earnings per share for 2016 and will be funded from international cash on hand.

* KIS ratings will continue to operate as an independent affiliate of Moody's investors service

* Jae-Hong Lee, chief executive officer of KIS, will continue to lead company

