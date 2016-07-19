FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel H1 earnings up 9 pct to CHF 356 million
#Switzerland Market Report
July 19, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel H1 earnings up 9 pct to CHF 356 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* Was able to increase gross profit by 8 per cent to 3,257 million Swiss francs ($3.32 billion) in the first six months of 2016

* H1 EBITDA grew by 10 per cent to 547 million francs

* Earnings for H1 improved by 9 per cent to 356 million Swiss francs compared to the previous year's period

* H1 net turnover 8,174 million francs versus 8,225 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/29Qc8Cy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9822 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

