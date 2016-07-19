BRIEF-MTG Q2 operating profit just above forecast

July 19 (Reuters) - MTG

* Q2 sales of SEK 4,328m (4,155) and operating income of SEK 472m (452)

* Says our objective remains to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits for full year

* MTG says Q3 sales are expected to be up again compared to same period of last year, but profits will be down as we see impact of new and renewed sports rights in Nordics in particular, as well as ongoing adverse fx effects

* Reuters poll: MTG Q2 sales were seen at 4,434 million SEK, EBIT 469 million SEK