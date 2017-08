July 19 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc

* Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2016

* Total profit after tax £129.1m (H1 2015 : £12.9m)

* Underlying profit before tax* £17.4m (H1 2015 : £11.3m) up 54.0%

* Operating income* £57.3m (H1 2015: £42.8m) up 33.9%

* Interim dividend per share of 17p in addition to special interim dividend of 165p per share already declared, (H1 2015: 17p)