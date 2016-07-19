FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hansa Medical initiates pivotal study in US with IdeS
#Healthcare
July 19, 2016

BRIEF-Hansa Medical initiates pivotal study in US with IdeS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Initiates pivotal multicenter study in US with IdeS for treatment of refractory highly sensitized kidney patients

* Single arm Phase II study will include about 20 highly sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplantation

* Primary objective of the study is to assess efficacy of IdeS in creating negative crossmatch test

* Trial will also evaluate safety, kidney function and immunogenicity during 6-month follow-up period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
