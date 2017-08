July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's X5 Retail Group NV :

* Says Q2 total net retail sales up 25.7 percent, year-on-year, to 249.7 billion roubles ($3.97 billion);

* Says Q2 like-for-like sales up 6.3 percent, year-on-year;

* Says 19.4 percent sales growth contribution from a 31.8 percent rise in selling space. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.9450 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)