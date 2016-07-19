FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says UK's creditworthiness under downward pressure following EU exit vote
July 19, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says UK's creditworthiness under downward pressure following EU exit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody's -

* Medium-Term growth prospects for UK could be weaker if it failed to reach new trade deal with eu that allows good access to European single market

* Expect UK's public debt ratio to stagnate close to current levels of around 90% of GDP at best

* Uk's creditworthiness under downward pressure following EU exit vote, but important strengths remain

* UK economy will slow significantly in near term

* Forecasts UK's real GDP growth of 1.5% and close to 1% for 2016 and 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2a5lO9j (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
