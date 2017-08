July 19 (Reuters) - SCA

* Jan-Jun organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, was 2 pct

* Reuters Poll: Jan-Jun adjusted EBIT was seen at SEK 6,765 million, sales at SEK 57,919 million

* Jan-Jun net sales amounted to SEK 57,263m (57,177)

* Jan-Jun adjusted operating profit, which excludes items affecting comparability, rose 9 pct to SEK 6,652m (6,089)