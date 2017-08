July 19 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Navidea receives IRB approval for its Lymphoseek rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial protocol

* Study will begin enrolling patients shortly

* Navidea has received WIRB IRB approval to expand this study to other study sites at Navidea's discretion