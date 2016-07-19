BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold gets nod to issue bids for senior debentures

July 19 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp :

* Company will have right to purchase for cancellation up to maximum of US$9,629,597 aggregate principal amount of 2020 debentures

* Remains on track with its production guidance for 2016 of a total of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces for full year.

* Gran colombia gold announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bids for its 2018 and 2020 debentures; provides mid-year production update and Q2 2016 results webcast details

* Will have right to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of US$6,633,471 aggregate principal amount of 2018 debentures

* Produced a total of 38,229 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2016, up 21% from Q1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)