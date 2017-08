July 19 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc :

* Cytori Cell Therapy(tm) phase I trial reports Maxillofacial bone regeneration

* All 10 patients treated uneventfully, no adverse effects reported in set of safety parameters through 3 years/more of follow-up