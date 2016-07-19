FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade qtrly earnings per share $0.45
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade qtrly earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* Qtrly net revenues of $838 million, 56 percent of which were asset-based

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $829.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "long-term investors expressed some reticence to move new money, while traders increased their equity exposure"

* TD Ameritrade delivers continued strength in asset gathering and trading

* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says for the quarter, average client trades per day of approximately 462,000, an activity rate of 6.8 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly net new client assets of approximately $14 billion, an annualized growth rate of 8 percent

* Qtrly investment product fee revenue of $96 million, up 13 percent year over year

* "results this quarter reflected mixed investor sentiment"

* Q2 earnings per share includes a $0.06 benefit co realized as result of a tax liability adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
