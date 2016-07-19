FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli to buy majority stake in Hainan-based farm operator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aoxin Tianli to buy majority stake in Hainan-based farm operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc

* Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc. signs letter of intent to acquire Hainan-based specialty black hog farm operator

* Unit has entered into a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in Hainan Chengmai Zaohuaxiang Hog Industry Co., Ltd

* Sheng Yang, Jun Yang, and Haicheng Pan, to acquire a 51-60% equity interest in Zaohuaxiang for a combination of cash and stock

* Upon completion of transaction, to expand Zaohuaxiang's annual production capacity to 50,000 hogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.