#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN sees negative H1 HEPS due to Nigeria fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - trading statement for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* Expects to report negative basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) and basic earnings per share (EPS) for HY2016

* Expected decline in heps primarily as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN Nigeria following a resolution with federal government of Nigeria on 10 june 2016

* HY2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN Nigeria and MTN South africa

* Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively.

* MTN South Africa expected to report a decline in EBITDA margin, impacted by marked increase in handsets sold during HY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
