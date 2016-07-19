FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vodafone says Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed CEO of Netherlands JV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vodafone says Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed CEO of Netherlands JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Senior appointments for proposed netherlands jv

* Jeroen hoencamp to be appointed chief executive and Ritchy Drost to be appointed chief financial officer for Netherlands JV

* Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed chief executive and Ritchy Drost to be appointed chief financial officer upon completion of transaction

* Ziggo chief executive Baptiest Coopmans will remain in his current position as CEO until completion of transaction, after which he will join supervisory board of jv

* Vodafone Netherlands cfo carmen velthuis will remain in current position until merger has completed; will announce subsequent assignment in due course

* Vodafone Group also announced that jeroen hoencamp will assume position of chief executive of vodafone netherlands, effective 1 september 2016

* Ritchy Drost is currently chief financial officer of ziggo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.