BRIEF-Vodafone says Jeroen Hoencamp to be appointed CEO of Netherlands JV

July 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc
* Senior appointments for proposed netherlands jv
* Jeroen hoencamp to be appointed chief executive and Ritchy Drost to be appointed chief financial officer for Netherlands JV
* Ziggo chief executive Baptiest Coopmans will remain in his current position as CEO until completion of transaction, after which he will join supervisory board of jv
* Vodafone Netherlands cfo carmen velthuis will remain in current position until merger has completed; will announce subsequent assignment in due course
* Vodafone Group also announced that jeroen hoencamp will assume position of chief executive of vodafone netherlands, effective 1 september 2016
* Ritchy Drost is currently chief financial officer of ziggo