July 19 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Invibes Advertising to list on Marche Libre

* Initial listing and trading date July 22

* IPO offer price: 5.00 euros ($5.53)

* Number of securities to be sold: 120,000 shares

* Number of securities to be listed: 2,088,180 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)