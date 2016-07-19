BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals licenses oral antisense drug to Janssen

July 19 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals licenses first oral antisense drug acting locally in the GI tract to Janssen

* Under terms of agreement, which covers three programs, Ionis is eligible to receive nearly $800 million in milestone payments

* Will receive tiered royalties that on average are double-digits on sales from product that is successfully commercialized

* Earned $10 million from Janssen Biotech Inc (Janssen) upon licensing IONIS-JBI1-2.5(Rx) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: