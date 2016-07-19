FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Crius Energy signs agreement to expand network marketing sales channel
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crius Energy signs agreement to expand network marketing sales channel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust :

* Crius Energy enters partnership to expand network marketing sales channel

* Transaction expected to streamline operations while maintaining exclusive access to high-performing network marketing sales channel

* Asset purchase agreement includes payments to Crius Energy totaling $10 million over five years

* Subsidiary has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Viridian International Management LLC

* Viridian international will be led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Booth

* Asset purchase agreement includes $2 million in cash upon completion of deal, $4 million promissory note due to company in 12 months

* Crius will continue to directly own and service all existing and future electricity and natural gas customer relationships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

