July 19 (Reuters) - Nattopharma ASA :

* Novel Nutrition Network Sp z o.o. buys 1.4 million shares in Nattopharma

* Novel Nutrition Network Sp z o.o. acquires Nattopharma shares from Novel Nutrition Network Ltd

* Total price was about 13.6 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4810 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)