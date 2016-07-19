FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mattel awarded Jurassic World license
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mattel awarded Jurassic World license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc :

* Mattel awarded Jurassic World license

* Mattel will design, produce and bring to market a wide variety of toys and consumer products inspired by franchise

* License rights include wide variety of products, including action figures, play-sets, vehicles, games, plush, role-play, preschool, activity toys

* Awarded worldwide master toy licensee for Jurassic World beginning in july 2017

* Mattel and NBC Universal will begin to design and develop new lines immediately, with initial products hitting shelves in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

