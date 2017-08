July 19 (Reuters) - Stellar Biotechnologies Inc :

* Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs announce formation of new company Neostell S.A.S. In France

* Formation of Neostell S.A.S. To manufacture and sell conjugated therapeutic vaccines using stellar's keyhole limpet hemocyanin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)