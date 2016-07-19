FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund announces merger negotiations with JP Morgan China Region Fund
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund announces merger negotiations with JP Morgan China Region Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Korea Equity Fund Inc :

* Per proposal, two funds would merge on terms based upon two funds' relative net asset values per share at date of merger

* JFC will be surviving fund and would continue to retain services of JF International Management Inc

* Successor fund board would comprise two members from current fund board and four members of JP Morgan China Region Fund board

* Proposed name of successor fund will be North East Asia growth fund

* Korea equity fund, inc. Announces merger negotiations with JP Morgan China Region Fund, Inc.

* Successor fund's investment objective and principal investment strategies would be modified from JFC's current investment objective

* Successor fund would seek to buy up to 50% of successor fund's issued shares at net asset value per share less associated costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.