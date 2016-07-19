FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fannie Mae says economic growth outlook for 2H 2016 remains unchanged
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae says economic growth outlook for 2H 2016 remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae

* Says economic growth outlook for second half of 2016 remains unchanged from prior forecast at about 2 percent, as per ESR group's July 2016 economic and housing outlook

* Government spending and residential investment should be positive contributors to economic growth this year

* Brexit's economic impact should be a near-term positive for U.S. housing and mortgage market

* "Without relief from new construction, housing inventory will likely remain tight,boosting home prices and constraining affordability" in 2016

* View on interest rates remains 'low for long' as we believe Fed decision to raise interest rates to likely be on hold until June 2017

* See consumer spending driving growth for rest of 2016 as businesses face headwinds from shrinking profits, weak productivity

* Brexit's economic impact on U.S. will likely be limited, especially from trade perspective

* Businesses also face headwinds from rising labor costs in face of uncertainty stemming from Brexit and U.S. Presidential election

* Fannie Mae says "Still expect moderate housing expansion for 2016" Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.