a year ago
BRIEF-NBA and Twitter expand partnership to bring original live programming
July 19, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NBA and Twitter expand partnership to bring original live programming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -

* NBA says NBA and Twitter announced expanded content partnership to bring exclusive original live programming to Twitter, Vine and Periscope

* NBA Says NBA and Twitter will deliver a free live stream of a new weekly NBA Pregame Show

* Ahead of the 2016-17 season, the NBA will announce an additional to-be-determined show that will also stream exclusively on twitter

* Weekly pregame show will be featured exclusively on Twitter for logged-in and logged-out users Source text - on.nba.com/2a7EFDu Further company coverage:

